Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,940 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 3,940 ($51.48) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 18th. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,570.59 ($46.65).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,477.50 ($45.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £81.30 billion and a PE ratio of 72.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,419.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70).

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

