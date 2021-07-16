Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $19.78.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
