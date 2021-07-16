Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Target Price to $258.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar stock opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

