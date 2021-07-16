Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Target Price to $258.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.
Caterpillar stock opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
