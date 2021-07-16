Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $242.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.38.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $256.30 on Monday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $261.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.