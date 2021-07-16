Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.70

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

DSGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

