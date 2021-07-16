DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. DermTech posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $13.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.70 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $33.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,486 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,666. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DermTech stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.61. 15,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,805. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

