Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.38. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 1,324,053 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,701.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,100 shares of company stock worth $924,061.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.