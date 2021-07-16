Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DNLI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.88.

DNLI stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,868,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 62.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 130,063 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

