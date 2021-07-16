Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Delek US by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.