Dego Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.48 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $52.48 million and approximately $38.79 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.10 or 0.00019554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00823878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

