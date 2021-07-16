DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Hits $2.74 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.74 million and $704,349.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,912,867 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

