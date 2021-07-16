David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37.

On Friday, May 28th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38.

Shares of QTRX opened at $52.37 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.23.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Quanterix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Quanterix by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Quanterix by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

