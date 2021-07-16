Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Todd Burrowes Sells 13,256 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,988,532.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Burrowes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28.

Shares of DRI opened at $144.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40,272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,961 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.