Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE:DQ opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.51. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

