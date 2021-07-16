DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.72 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $55.38 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00112376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00149146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.11 or 1.00208985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,176,657 coins and its circulating supply is 36,680,677 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

