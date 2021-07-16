CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Update

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the June 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,629,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 100,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,509. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

