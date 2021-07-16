CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CONE. Mizuho increased their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

CONE opened at $74.69 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

