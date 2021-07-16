Cyclone Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.12 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $453.40 or 0.01444009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $74,582.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001545 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007742 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,497 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.