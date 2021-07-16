Cyclone Protocol Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $43,475.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $467.50 or 0.01463355 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,477 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

