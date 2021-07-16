Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.40. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 64,823 shares changing hands.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

