CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $399,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.