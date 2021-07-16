CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.