CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $225,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

