CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.75 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

