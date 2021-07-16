CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 16,850 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

ORLA stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $898.92 million and a PE ratio of -37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

