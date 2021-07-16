Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

