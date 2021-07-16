CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells $669,926.88 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,543,329.01.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 201,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,055. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $686.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

