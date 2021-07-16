Curecoin (CURE) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $617.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00398312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,154,197 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

