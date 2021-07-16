Css LLC Il Takes $617,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $3,702,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

