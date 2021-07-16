Css LLC Il Takes $244,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.