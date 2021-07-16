Css LLC Il Sells 34,095 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Css LLC Il reduced its holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 22.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 97.8% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VYGG opened at $9.96 on Friday. Vy Global Growth has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

