Css LLC Il Sells 2,601,091 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,601,091 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $41.63 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.