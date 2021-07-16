Css LLC Il Invests $365,000 in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.12% of Rice Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rice Acquisition stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

