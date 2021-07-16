Css LLC Il Buys New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Newmont stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,965 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

