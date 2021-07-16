Crowny 24-Hour Volume Reaches $57,108.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $1.26 million and $57,108.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00107991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00146023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,014.75 or 1.00098284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

