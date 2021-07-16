Crowns One Day Volume Hits $7.00 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Crowns has traded 65% higher against the dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $7.21 or 0.00022511 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $12.47 million and $7.00 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.60 or 0.00873195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,342 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.