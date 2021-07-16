CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.56. The company had a trading volume of 66,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.99. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.14 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,844 shares of company stock worth $50,084,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

