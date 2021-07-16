CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 25,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.09, for a total value of $4,902,250.00.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of -346.25 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.9% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.