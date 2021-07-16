Critical Survey: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Upstart and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $122.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 6.09% 12.21% 0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 37.26 $5.98 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.38 $21.68 million $0.54 8.43

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Upstart on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. The company services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

