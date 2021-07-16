Critical Review: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) vs. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 37.02% -173.63% 16.51% American Well N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MSCI and American Well’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.70 billion 27.78 $601.82 million $7.83 72.97 American Well $245.26 million 10.64 -$224.43 million ($2.27) -4.77

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MSCI and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71 American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42

MSCI currently has a consensus target price of $515.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.75%. American Well has a consensus target price of $25.94, indicating a potential upside of 139.56%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than MSCI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSCI beats American Well on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes; various managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The All Other Â- ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk and opportunities in financial markets; and data and rating products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The All Other Â- Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data, and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analytics for funds, investors, and managers; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, and wealth managers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

