Critical Comparison: Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) & (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

This table compares Norfolk Southern and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern $9.79 billion 6.73 $2.01 billion $9.25 28.48 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern 2 7 11 1 2.52 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus target price of $269.48, indicating a potential upside of 2.31%.

Profitability

This table compares Norfolk Southern and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern 23.51% 16.07% 6.26% N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.