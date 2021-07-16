Critical Analysis: Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 26.49% 24.23% 4.35% Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65%

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $450.90 million 6.19 $110.10 million $2.18 9.10 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.71 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -5.93

Kennedy-Wilson has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennedy-Wilson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kennedy-Wilson and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Risk and Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Bluegreen Vacations on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had ownership interests in 10,350 multifamily units, 8.6 million square feet of commercial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.