Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Acquires $3,110,937.90 in Stock

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 359,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $3,110,937.90.

OTCMKTS CWGL opened at $8.78 on Friday. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

