Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,015,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

