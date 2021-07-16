Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.89 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 667,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 196,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

