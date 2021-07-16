Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $154,000.

IYK opened at $183.18 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.59.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

