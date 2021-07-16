Credit Suisse AG Has $1.85 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,672 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APG opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.