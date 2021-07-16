Credit Suisse AG Has $1.80 Million Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 183.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $79.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $65.97 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

