Credit Suisse AG Has $1.68 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Herc worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Herc by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 66.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $7,572,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRI opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.64. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

