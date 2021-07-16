Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,955 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $9,125,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $14.81 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.